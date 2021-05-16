The New York Yankees go for the sweep on Sunday when they close out their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles.

No Giancarlo Stanton? No problem! The New York Yankees still managed to take the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles on the back of Aaron Judge. The big outfielder hit another home run in Saturday’s 8-2 victory behind another strong Domingo German outing.

Yet, because the rival Boston Red Sox keep winning, the Yankees still trail them by just two games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (22-17) @ Baltimore Orioles (16-23)

Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: TBD

Odds

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Orioles Lineup

TBD