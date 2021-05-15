The New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles on Friday despite some key bats sitting out with injuries.

It wasn’t a pretty sight on Friday, but the New York Yankees pulled off a come-from-behind 5-4 win in Baltimore. Aaron Judge hit two home runs, and Gio Urshela’s pinch-hit three-run homer put New York up for good.

Saturday brings another matchup with the last-place Baltimore Orioles and the Yankees will send Domingo German to the mound. However, after the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox won Friday, New York is still two games behind the first-place Sox.

Game Info

New York Yankees (21-17) -175 @ Baltimore Orioles (16-22) +145

Saturday, May 15, 2021 – 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.02 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 5.63 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Orioles Lineup

