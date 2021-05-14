After a successful series with the Rays, the New York Yankees visit the friendly confines of Camden Yards to spend the weekend with the Baltimore Orioles.

After exorcising some demons against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, the New York Yankees get something of a reprieve. Friday marks the beginning of a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, where the Yankees are 23-7 since 2018.

After battling the Rays, the last-place Orioles are a welcome change for the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees, meanwhile, are in third place trail first-place Boston by two games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (20-17) -210 @ Baltimore Orioles (16-21) +175

Friday, May 14, 2021 – 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, MLBN (out of market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.06 ERA)

vs.

Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-3, 6.23 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Orioles Lineup

TBD