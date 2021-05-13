Jomboy, the king of New York Yankees Twitter took a look at Clint Frazier’s ejection from Wednesday night’s game. What did he find?

The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Wednesday night, but Gerrit Cole’s stellar performance wasn’t the only story of the game. Clint Frazier was swiftly ejected for arguing a called third strike even though he wasn’t visibly angry, and everyone was confused.

Sure enough, Yankees social media star James O’Brien, also known as Jomboy, took to his YouTube page and offered one of his signature breakdowns. What did his review find? Well, to be honest, not much.

Umpire ejects Clint Frazier with a quick hook, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/4m3yep9BFk — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) May 13, 2021

Jomboy raises some good points. Camera angles prevent us from truly getting a good look at what Frazier is saying. Regardless of what he said to Bill Miller, but it was a quick hook nonetheless. Frazier didn’t even bother to argue getting tossed either!

It’s also worth noting that, in this particular case, Jomboy pointed out the called strike was a good call. Even Statcast agreed, so is there really anything to take away from this ejection at all?

It was a confusing breakdown, but nonetheless confirmed what we’ve always known. When it comes to ejections, Jomboy’s still the go-to guy.