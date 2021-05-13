Torres out of the Yankees’ lineup Thursday. Now we know why.

When the lineup was posted for the Yankees on Thursday for their game in Tampa, Gleyber Torres’ name was missing Gio Urshela is at shortstop and Miguel Andujar is back at third. Why?

Gleyber Torres has tested positive for COVID-19, Yankees announce. "He was fully vaccinated and previously had COVID-19 during the most recent baseball offseason." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 13, 2021

In the past week, manager Aaron Boone has had to deal with positive tests for previously vaccinated coaches and, now, one of his regular players.

Aaron Boone said the COVID-19 outbreak is "unexpected" considering all 8 were fully vaccinated. "I think everyone that's in charge of the testing is looking into that and the variants that that could be out there. We're trying as best we can to keep our guys healthy and safe." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 13, 2021

Brian Cashman spoke about the COVID issues with the Yankees coaches and now players on Thursday afternoon.

Brian Cashman talks about some Yankees testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated: "I believe the vaccine is working. We've got 8 positives and 7 of 8 presented as without symptoms. So without the testing, you wouldn't even have known" pic.twitter.com/u5bRE9vrBW — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 13, 2021