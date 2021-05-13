NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Torres out of the Yankees’ lineup Thursday. Now we know why. 

Tab Bamford

When the lineup was posted for the Yankees on Thursday for their game in Tampa, Gleyber Torres’ name was missing Gio Urshela is at shortstop and Miguel Andujar is back at third. Why?

In the past week, manager Aaron Boone has had to deal with positive tests for previously vaccinated coaches and, now, one of his regular players.

Brian Cashman spoke about the COVID issues with the Yankees coaches and now players on Thursday afternoon.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU