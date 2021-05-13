The New York Yankees go for their first road sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays since 2015 following Wednesday’s gritty win.

The New York Yankees will go for the sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field after Gerrit Cole’s dominant outing in a 1-0 win on Wednesday. Aside from going for their fifth in in a row, the Yankees also trail first-place Boston by just one game.

Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers on Tuesday, while the Rays have tabbed veteran lefty Rich Hill. The first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.

Game Info

New York Yankees (20-16) -143 @ Tampa Bay Rays (19-19) +123

Thursday, May 13, 2021 – 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out of market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.02 ERA)

vs.

Rays: Rich Hill (1-1, 5.17 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Rays Lineup

