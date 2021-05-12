Jasson Dominguez
Courtesy IG: @ jassondominguez_7

New video shows “The Martian” working out alongside other Yankees prospects.

Tab Bamford

We’ve got a Jasson Dominguez sighting at the Yankees’ minor league complex!

ESPN’s Marly Rivera tweeted the videos we’ve all been waiting to see.

Rivera also tweeted video of him at the plate.

 

