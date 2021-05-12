New video shows “The Martian” working out alongside other Yankees prospects.

We’ve got a Jasson Dominguez sighting at the Yankees’ minor league complex!

ESPN’s Marly Rivera tweeted the videos we’ve all been waiting to see.

Here is a slightly better version (or at least more dramatic 😂) of video of Jasson Dominguez working out alongside other #Yankees prospects at their minor-league complex. Some BP video coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/r3SYCeH5MX — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) May 12, 2021

Rivera also tweeted video of him at the plate.

And it’s a leadoff double for Jasson Dominguez @gonjass7 in his first AB today… pic.twitter.com/Ge2vWfiuJm — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) May 12, 2021

And Dominguez is 2-for-2 (pardon the subpar videography… I’m too old for this 😂) pic.twitter.com/w0KICNstdj — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) May 12, 2021