The New York Yankees send Gerrit Cole to the mound in search of another win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday behind a great outing from Jordan Montgomery, and timely home runs from Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez helped.
The Bronx Bombers will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound on Wednesday, and hope to take a series at Tropicana Field for the first time since May 2019.
Game Info
New York Yankees (19-16) -215 @ Tampa Bay Rays (19-18) +180
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – 7:10 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.61 ERA)
vs.
Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 7.36 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7.5
Yankees: -1.5
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Rays Lineup
TBD