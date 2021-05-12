The New York Yankees send Gerrit Cole to the mound in search of another win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday behind a great outing from Jordan Montgomery, and timely home runs from Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez helped.

The Bronx Bombers will send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound on Wednesday, and hope to take a series at Tropicana Field for the first time since May 2019.

Game Info

New York Yankees (19-16) -215 @ Tampa Bay Rays (19-18) +180

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.61 ERA)

vs.

Rays: Collin McHugh (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Rays Lineup

TBD