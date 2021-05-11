Luke Voit is rejoining the New York Yankees after missing the first 34 games of the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The New York Yankees are receiving a shot of life in the form of Luke Voit. They have struggled to find a consistent answer at first base early in the season, but they are hoping Voit can hit the ground running.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees returned from rehab and reinstated INF Luke Voit (#59) from the 10-day injured list. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 11, 2021

Voit, 30, led MLB in home runs with 22 during the shortened 60-game season in 2020. Outside of DJ LeMahieu and Gerrit Cole, Voit was New York’s most consistent player during last year’s bizarre campaign. He posted a career-high OPS of .948.

In fact, during his short career with the Yankees, Voit has put up monster numbers. He has a .915 OPS with 57 home runs and 147 RBIs in just 231 games. In a lineup that includes giants like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, Voit can hang with the big dogs.

In five minor league games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Voit went 7-for-18 with three home runs, five extra-base hits, and six RBIs. If nothing else, he looks healthy enough to come back and play every day.

Voit’s return can help bring some normalcy to the infield for a change. Injuries and inconsistent play forced manager Aaron Boone to shuffle his infield alignment almost every day.

Now Voit should be locked in at first base with LeMahieu at second, Gio Urshela manning third base, and Gleyber Torres playing shortstop. Tyler Wade is a decent weapon off the bench as a defensive replacement or pinch-runner.