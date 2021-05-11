NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Manager Aaron Boone of teh New York Yankees walks on the field before the game against the New York Mets during Summer Camp play at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

No New York Yankees players are expected to miss Tuesday’s game versus the Tampa Bay Rays after a coach was reported to have a COVID-19 issue.

Josh Benjamin

According to Marly Rivera of ESPN, five members of the New York Yankees coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

No players are in danger of missing games, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Jon Heyman has contradicted Rivera’s early report, indicating that only one coach has tested positive (which appears to be third base coach Phil Nevin). Other coaches are staying away out of caution.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com later added that team catching coordinator Tanner Swanson was wearing a mask at Tropicana Field. The Yankees were juggling assignments as both their first and third base coaches were away from the team for the first game of the series in Tampa.

The Yankees had reportedly crossed MLB’s threshold for vaccinations as a club previously.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU