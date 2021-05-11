The New York Yankees hope to reverse recent fortunes at Tropicana Field when they visit Tampa Bay for three games with the Rays.

The New York Yankees continue their recent hot streak with a visit to the archrival Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field this week. The Rays swept the Yankees at Yankee Stadium when these two teams last saw each other in April, but New York has since found new life.

Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the Bronx Bombers on Tuesday, while the Rays have tabbed Luis Patiño. The first pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.

Game Info

New York Yankees (18-16) -132 @ Tampa Bay Rays (19-17) +110

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – 7:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, ESPN (out of market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.41 ERA)

vs.

Rays: Luis Patiño (1-0, 1.17 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: -1.5

