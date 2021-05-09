In a cruel twist of irony, Domingo German takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Mother’s Day.

The Yankees and Nationals are playing a Mother’s Day rubber match after splitting the first two games of this series. The Nationals took Game 1 with a late rally that broke the game open. However, the Yankees bounced back with an extra-innings win on Saturday.

Domingo Germán and Joe Ross will square off on Sunday. This game is set for the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (13-16) +135 @ New York Yankees (17-16) -162

Mother’s Day

Sunday, May 9, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Domingo Germán (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Joe Ross (2-2, 4.39 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Looking for a Sunday series win. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/Vzr8NXXVxp — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 9, 2021

Nationals Lineup