In a cruel twist of irony, Domingo German takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Mother’s Day.
The Yankees and Nationals are playing a Mother’s Day rubber match after splitting the first two games of this series. The Nationals took Game 1 with a late rally that broke the game open. However, the Yankees bounced back with an extra-innings win on Saturday.
Domingo Germán and Joe Ross will square off on Sunday. This game is set for the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.
Game Info
Washington Nationals (13-16) +135 @ New York Yankees (17-16) -162
Mother’s Day
Sunday, May 9, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching Matchup
Yankees: Domingo Germán (2-2, 4.32 ERA)
vs.
Astros: Joe Ross (2-2, 4.39 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9
Yankees -1.5
Yankees Lineup
Looking for a Sunday series win. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/Vzr8NXXVxp
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 9, 2021
Nationals Lineup
Rubber match in the Bronx.
It’s goat time.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/K2p7ERoOqp
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 9, 2021
