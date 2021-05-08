Two aces on a Saturday afternoon? Yes please!

For the second time in three days, New York Yankees fans will be treated to a big-time pitching matchup. Corey Kluber was named the AL Pitcher of the Week last week; Max Scherzer is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Both have thrown relatively well this season, including one start that saw Scherzer depart the stadium and head directly to the hospital for the birth of a child.

The Yankees will look to get back in the win column after crumbling with three late errors in Friday’s 11-4 loss. But Scherzer presents a challenge on the other side, so this one should be a fun one.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (13-15) +105 @ New York Yankees (16-16) -121

Saturday, May 8, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.54 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Nationals Lineup

