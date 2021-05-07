After an emotional series against the Astros, the Washington Nationals visit Yankee Stadium for the weekend.

Is there a more dangerous bat on the planet right now than Giancarlo Stanton? He’s sending baseballs into orbit frequently right now and appears to be healthy — which is scary for opposing pitchers.

Friday night’s game at Yankee Stadium will feature two pitchers looking to get on track this season. Patrick Corbin’s ERA is ugly to start the 2021 season and Washington expects more from him. Jameson Taillon will take the ball for the pinstripes in the first game of the series.

Game Info

Washington Nationals (12-15) @ New York Yankees (16-15)

Friday, May 7, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-2, 5.24 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 8.10 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Nationals Lineup

TBD