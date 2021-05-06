TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during photo day on February 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

An afternoon pitching matchup worth the price of admission.

Josh Benjamin

A matinee in the Bronx with a stud pitching matchup. For the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole, the reigning AL Pitcher of the Month, faces his former teammates from Houston in the final game of the series.

New York has won both games against the Astros and seven of their last eight overall. The offense found some caffeine and started hitting the ball well; Giancarlo Stanton is red hot right now.

The combination of a rolling offense and Cole on the bump sets up for a possible sweep of the hated Astros.

Game Info

Houston Astros (15-15) +104New York Yankees (16-14) -124

Thursday, May 6, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.43 ERA)
vs.
Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.38 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5
Yankees -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

Astros Lineup

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU