An afternoon pitching matchup worth the price of admission.

A matinee in the Bronx with a stud pitching matchup. For the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole, the reigning AL Pitcher of the Month, faces his former teammates from Houston in the final game of the series.

New York has won both games against the Astros and seven of their last eight overall. The offense found some caffeine and started hitting the ball well; Giancarlo Stanton is red hot right now.

Hit the 💩 outta that one. pic.twitter.com/lL6AnBhfO3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2021

The combination of a rolling offense and Cole on the bump sets up for a possible sweep of the hated Astros.

Game Info

Houston Astros (15-15) +104 @ New York Yankees (16-14) -124

Thursday, May 6, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-1, 1.43 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.38 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7.5

Yankees -1.5

Yankees Lineup

GC toes the rubber in the series finale. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/bnIAYWrvo5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2021

Astros Lineup

The Astros against Gerrit Cole: Altuve 4, Brantley 7, Bregman 5, Alvarez DH, Gurriel 3, Correa 6, Tucker 9, Straw 8, Maldonado 2 McCullers Jr RHP — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 6, 2021