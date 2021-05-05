Courtesy Twitter: @Yankees

The New York Yankees have a shot at revenge when the Houston Astros visit Tuesday night.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium for the second of a three-game set Wednesday night. Aaron Judge & Co. took the first game and have won four straight, but are still 2.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.

Houston will look to avoid a third loss in a row on Wednesday and sits third in the AL West, three games behind first-place Oakland.

The raucous Yankee Stadium crowd was at full volume Tuesday, and New York rode four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to a 7-3 win. Hopefully, that same energy can be brought to Wednesday’s game.

Game Info

Houston Astros (15-14) +125 @ New York Yankees (15-14) -143

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.39 ERA)
vs.
Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 2.70 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

Astros Lineup

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU