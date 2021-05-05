The New York Yankees have a shot at revenge when the Houston Astros visit Tuesday night.
The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium for the second of a three-game set Wednesday night. Aaron Judge & Co. took the first game and have won four straight, but are still 2.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.
Houston will look to avoid a third loss in a row on Wednesday and sits third in the AL West, three games behind first-place Oakland.
The raucous Yankee Stadium crowd was at full volume Tuesday, and New York rode four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to a 7-3 win. Hopefully, that same energy can be brought to Wednesday’s game.
Game Info
Houston Astros (15-14) +125 @ New York Yankees (15-14) -143
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching Matchup
Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.39 ERA)
vs.
Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 2.70 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees -1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
Let's run it back. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/tE6COpcYgk
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 5, 2021
Astros Lineup
#Astros Lineup 05/05/21
1. Jose Altuve 2B
2. Michael Brantley LF
3. Alex Bregman 3B
4. Yordan Alvarez DH
5. Carlos Correa SS
6. Yuli Gurriel 1B
7. Aledmys Diaz RF
8. Myles Straw CF
9. Jason Castro C
Starting Pitcher : Luis Garcia
— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 5, 2021
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET