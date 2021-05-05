The New York Yankees have a shot at revenge when the Houston Astros visit Tuesday night.

The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium for the second of a three-game set Wednesday night. Aaron Judge & Co. took the first game and have won four straight, but are still 2.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.

Houston will look to avoid a third loss in a row on Wednesday and sits third in the AL West, three games behind first-place Oakland.

The raucous Yankee Stadium crowd was at full volume Tuesday, and New York rode four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to a 7-3 win. Hopefully, that same energy can be brought to Wednesday’s game.

Game Info

Houston Astros (15-14) +125 @ New York Yankees (15-14) -143

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.39 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 2.70 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

Astros Lineup

#Astros Lineup 05/05/21 1. Jose Altuve 2B

2. Michael Brantley LF

3. Alex Bregman 3B

4. Yordan Alvarez DH

5. Carlos Correa SS

6. Yuli Gurriel 1B

7. Aledmys Diaz RF

8. Myles Straw CF

9. Jason Castro C Starting Pitcher : Luis Garcia — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 5, 2021