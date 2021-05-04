The New York Yankees have a shot at revenge when the Houston Astros visit Tuesday night.

The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Houston’s cheating scandal was uncovered. Aaron Judge & Co. are fresh off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers and have won seven of their last ten, but are still 2.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.

Houston too has won seven of its last ten and is tied for second in the AL West, just two games back of first-place Oakland.

Tuesday evening should be intense, but hopefully the Yankees can stay focused and stay hot despite any lingering animosity towards the Astros.

Game Info

Houston Astros (15-13) +104 @ New York Yankees (14-14) -122

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT

TV: YES, ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA)

vs.

Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Astros Lineup

TBD