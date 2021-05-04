The New York Yankees have a shot at revenge when the Houston Astros visit Tuesday night.
The New York Yankees will face the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Houston’s cheating scandal was uncovered. Aaron Judge & Co. are fresh off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers and have won seven of their last ten, but are still 2.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.
Houston too has won seven of its last ten and is tied for second in the AL West, just two games back of first-place Oakland.
Tuesday evening should be intense, but hopefully the Yankees can stay focused and stay hot despite any lingering animosity towards the Astros.
Game Info
Houston Astros (15-13) +104 @ New York Yankees (14-14) -122
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – 7:05 PM EDT
TV: YES, ESPN
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching Matchup
Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA)
vs.
Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9
Yankees -1.5
Over/Under: 9

Yankees -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Astros Lineup
TBD
