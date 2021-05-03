Fans are still waiting to know where they can see the Yankees’ hyped prospect play this year.

The minor league baseball season is set to begin on Tuesday. There was no minor league baseball in 2020 because of the pandemic, so the thought of minor league ballparks opening their doors again for fans is exciting all over the country.

But for New York Yankees fans, there’s one player they’ve been waiting to see.

And that wait will continue. At least for now.

Jasson Dominguez, aka “The Martian,” was not assigned to a roster for any of the Yankees’ affiliated teams. Instead, he will begin the season at extended spring training in Tampa.

Dominguez is one of the most hyped prospects in recent history for the Yankees, who paid the then-16-year-old outfielder $5.1 million in July 2019. Because of the pandemic, Dominguez has yet to take a professional at bat. He did play in the instructional league in the Dominican Republic last year, however.

Wherever the Yankees send Dominguez, cameras and fans are sure to follow. The switch-hitting now 18-year-old has been compared to Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle, Barry Bonds and Mike Trout.

Videos of him hitting bombs in Instagram and Twitter qualify as baseball porn, fanning the flames of the hype machine that has followed the teenager since he signed.

