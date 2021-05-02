The New York Yankees play a matinee against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Yankees welcome the Tigers back to the Bronx for a weekend set. New York comes in having won seven of their last ten, but remains 3.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.

Detroit has lost their last four and nine of their last ten and find themselves 9.5 games out in the AL Central already.

Sunday afternoon could provide an intriguing pitching matchup as the Yankees look to get right and start their charge up the standings. Moreover, the Yankees will look to complete the three-game sweep after Aaron Judge’s bat stayed hot with three more hits in Saturday’s 6-4 win.

Game Info

Detroit Tigers (8-20) +210 @ New York Yankees (13-14) -250

Sunday, May 2, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

vs.

Tigers: José Ureña (1-3, 3.77 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Tigers Lineup

Here's how we line up for the series finale. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/UZ3oDqOc5E — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 2, 2021