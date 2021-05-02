The New York Yankees play a matinee against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
The Yankees welcome the Tigers back to the Bronx for a weekend set. New York comes in having won seven of their last ten, but remains 3.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.
Detroit has lost their last four and nine of their last ten and find themselves 9.5 games out in the AL Central already.
Sunday afternoon could provide an intriguing pitching matchup as the Yankees look to get right and start their charge up the standings. Moreover, the Yankees will look to complete the three-game sweep after Aaron Judge’s bat stayed hot with three more hits in Saturday’s 6-4 win.
Game Info
Detroit Tigers (8-20) +210 @ New York Yankees (13-14) -250
Sunday, May 2, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching Matchup
Yankees: Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.15 ERA)
vs.
Tigers: José Ureña (1-3, 3.77 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9
Yankees -1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
Our Sunday squad 👇#SquadUp pic.twitter.com/uoWGM2PnAG
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 2, 2021
Tigers Lineup
Here's how we line up for the series finale. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/UZ3oDqOc5E
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 2, 2021
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET