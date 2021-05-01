The New York Yankees play a matinee against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Yankees welcome back the Tigers after riding two home runs from Aaron Judge in a 10-0 rout Friday. The Bronx Bombers come in having won six of their last ten, but they’re 4.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.

Detroit has lost their last three and eight of their last ten and find themselves 8.5 games out in the AL Central already.

Saturday afternoon could provide an intriguing pitching matchup as the Yankees look to get right and start their charge up the standings.

Game Info

Detroit Tigers (8-19) +190 @ New York Yankees (12-14) -230

Saturday, May 1, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

vs.

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-1, 3.27 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees -1.5

Odds courtesy DraftKings

Yankees Lineup

Tigers Lineup

Here's how we line up for Game 2 vs. the Yankees.#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/89lEO50Gk9 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 1, 2021