The New York Yankees play a matinee against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The Yankees welcome back the Tigers after riding two home runs from Aaron Judge in a 10-0 rout Friday. The Bronx Bombers come in having won six of their last ten, but they’re 4.5 games back of Boston in the AL East.
Detroit has lost their last three and eight of their last ten and find themselves 8.5 games out in the AL Central already.
Saturday afternoon could provide an intriguing pitching matchup as the Yankees look to get right and start their charge up the standings.
Game Info
Detroit Tigers (8-19) +190 @ New York Yankees (12-14) -230
Saturday, May 1, 2021 – 1:05 PM EDT
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching Matchup
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.23 ERA)
vs.
Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-1, 3.27 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8
Yankees -1.5
Yankees Lineup
It's gonna be a bright, sunshiny day.
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 1, 2021
Tigers Lineup
Here's how we line up for Game 2 vs. the Yankees.
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 1, 2021
