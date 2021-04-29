The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly discussing the possibility of signing former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

Trevor Lawrence was supposed to take center stage for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, but Tim Tebow is throwing his name into the conversation as well. No, Tebow won’t hear his name called first overall by the Jags in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he could be joining Lawrence in Jacksonville.

In a shocking development, Tebow is on the Jaguars’ radar as a potential offseason signing. But he won’t be lining up under center.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The former Heisman Trophy winner would be reuniting with his college coach, Urban Meyer. The pair won two national championships together during Tebow’s four years with the Florida Gators.

Tebow, 33, would be transitioning to tight end for his NFL comeback. His last NFL game came in 2012 when he was a member of the New York Jets. The former first-round pick led the Denver Broncos to a win in the playoffs in 2011, but he was jettisoned to make room for Peyton Manning.

Most recently, Tebow was playing minor-league baseball for the New York Mets. He never made it to the big leagues despite spending four years in the organization.

NFL Draft night is always full of surprises, but it’s safe to say no one saw this twist coming. Lawrence going to the Jags is already a foregone conclusion. At least Jaguars fans have something to keep them on the edge of their seats.

What are the odds that someone asks Lawrence about Tebow in his first press conference?