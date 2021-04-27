Mike Tauchman spent two-plus seasons with the New York Yankees, mostly as a reserve outfielder before being traded for bullpen help Tuesday.

The New York Yankees have traded backup outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants for lefty reliever Wandy Peralta. Jack Curry of the YES Network was the first to report the deal.

Yankees have traded Mike Tauchman to the SF Giants for Wandy Peralta, a lefty reliever — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) April 27, 2021

Additionally, the Yankees announced that utilityman Tyler Wade was recalled from the alternate site.

The Tauchman trade was the second piece of surprising news from the Yankees on Tuesday. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported earlier that Kyle Higashioka would see more playing time over the struggling Gary Sanchez.

The Yankees first acquired Mike Tauchman from the Colorado Rockies back in 2019 for a minor league pitcher. As New York was bombarded with injuries, he parlayed his opportunity into a career year. Tauchman appeared in 87 games and played all three outfield positions, hitting .277 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI before suffering his own calf injury.

Since then, he has struggled to maintain consistent at-bats. In trading him for Peralta, the Yankees get some much-needed bullpen help while Zack Britton recovers from elbow surgery.

And speaking of Peralta, the 29-year-old has a 4.72 ERA in six seasons with the Giants and Cincinnati Reds. In 2021, he has a 5.40 ERA in 10 games to go with a 3.82 FIP. It’s unclear how he’ll fit in the bullpen, but Boone and the coaching staff will help him find his role.

Simply put, this is a trade that is, if anything, a lateral move. Mike Tauchman wasn’t outperforming Brett Gardner or Clint Frazier enough to warrant more playing time. Peralta is another body out of the bullpen as Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon return to form.

It’s not the move a lot of New York Yankees faithful want, but it’s one the team kind of needs right now.