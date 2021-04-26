So far, the New York Yankees season has been disasterous. But after three straight wins in Cleveland, are they finally turning the corner?

New York Yankees fans have heard enough of the phrase “turning the corner”. It seems like every April over the last few years, the team has gotten off to a slow start. And every year, all fans hear from the Yankees is “we feel like we’re about to turn that corner”.

Well 2021 is no different. The Yankees were downright bad for the first 15 games of the season. The clear strength of the team, its offense, was nowhere to be found for most of April. The starting pitching was inconsistent. And despite great numbers from the bullpen, fans had a tough time feeling confident in sustained success from guys like Nick Nelson and Luis Cessa.

But at last, the Yankees are finally at the point where fans can see the other side of the corner. Heading into a four game series in Cleveland with a 6-11 record, the Yankees rattled off three straight wins. The offense is beginning to return, led by a two homer game by Giancarlo Stanton on Friday. And of all the potential players to become the team hero, Rougned Odor has been the one to step up with timely hits and a smooth lefty power swing. Gleyber Torres is starting to rediscover himself at the plate. And Kyle Higashioka has quietly been the most consistent bat in the lineup thus far.

With Jameson Taillon matching up with Triston McKenzie on Sunday afternoon, the Yankees have a great chance to sweep a four game series on the road. After that, they head to Baltimore for a three game set with the Orioles. Then they head back home for a three game series with Detroit. With that many bottom-feeding teams on the schedule, this is the best opportunity the Yankees will to turn the ship around.

And they can do it just in time for the first home series against the Houston Astros with fans allowed in the stands since the sign-stealing scandal broke. Personally, I’d like to see the Yankees on a hot streak when the Astros roll into New York. Booing the Astros is a lot more rewarding than booing our own players.