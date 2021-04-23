terrence clarke
Kentucky freshman and NBA Draft prospect Terrence Clarke passed away in a tragic car accident on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple reports are confirming the death of NBA Draft prospect Terrence Clark.  The University of Kentucky freshman was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles after a workout with fellow prospect BJ Boston.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.”

Clarke recently signed with Klutch Sports and was expecting to hear his name called in the 2021 NBA Draft. This tragedy is sending shockwaves throughout the Kentucky basketball family and the greater basketball community.

