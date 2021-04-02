MLB, players one in voice: All-Star Game moved from Atlanta because of restrictive voting law.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the 2021 MLB All-Star game has been moved from its original location in Atlanta Georgia due to the state’s recent voter restriction laws that were put in place.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred explained that this decision was made after discussions with the clubs, players (both current and former), the Players Association, and The Players Alliance.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred went on to say.

The new mandates in Georgia place stricter limits on voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes as well as criminalizes bringing food and water to voters lined up at polling stations.

This law has been highly criticized for disproportionately affecting people of color after the state had a historic turn out of black voters in the 2020 presidential election.

We stand in support of @MLB's decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/ESTh4g4bVj — ThePlayersAlliance (@Player_Alliance) April 2, 2021

Manfred elaborated that “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

The Atlanta Braves, the would-be host organization, voices its disappointment in the decision.

The Braves statement regarding the moving of the MLB All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/0Iapm3eIre — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 2, 2021

The new location has not been decided yet as there are a lot of preparations that come into play with an event this large.