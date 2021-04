New York’s favorite tennis tournament will use drones to help with COVID protocols.

On Thursday morning the US Open announced the tournament will employ drones to deliver towels to players during this year’s tournament.

BREAKING: The US Open to test the use of drone technology to deliver player towels at 2021 tournament. pic.twitter.com/4Asf4wuiap — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2021

The 2021 US Open is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 30.