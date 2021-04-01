As the 2021 season begins, our staff makes their bold predictions for the coming year.
Major League Baseball’s 2021 season begins today! As we get ready for the excitement of Opening Day, our staff went on the record with our predictions for the coming campaign.
New York can look forward to both teams being competitive this year. Each team has a legit Cy Young candidate, a case can be made for players on both teams to be in the MVP mix, and there might be postseason play on both sides of town for the first time in a long time.
How do our experts see the 2021 season playing out? Let us know your picks for this year!
Individual Awards
National League Cy Young
- Eric Belyea: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Tab Bamford: Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals
- Josh Benjamin: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
- James Kelly: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Leen Amin: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Danny Small: Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
American League Cy Young
- Eric Belyea: Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
- Tab Bamford: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
- Josh Benjamin: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- James Kelly: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Leen Amin: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Danny Small: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
National League Most Valuable Player
- Eric Belyea: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
- Tab Bamford: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Josh Benjamin: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
- James Kelly: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
- Leen Amin: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
- Danny Small: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
American League Most Valuable Player
- Eric Belyea: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
- Tab Bamford: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
- Josh Benjamin: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
- James Kelly: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
- Leen Amin: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Danny Small: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
National League Rookie of the Year
- Eric Belyea: Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves
- Tab Bamford: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Josh Benjamin: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
- James Kelly: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Leen Amin: Sixto Sánchez, Miami Marlins
- Danny Small: Sixto Sánchez, Miami Marlins
American League Rookie of the Year
- Eric Belyea: Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox
- Tab Bamford: Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
- Josh Benjamin: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners
- James Kelly: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
- Leen Amin: Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
- Danny Small: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
Standings Predictions
American League East
- Eric Belyea: New York Yankees
- Tab Bamford: New York Yankees
- Josh Benjamin: New York Yankees
- James Kelly: New York Yankees
- Leen Amin: New York Yankees
- Danny Small: New York Yankees
American League Central
- Eric Belyea: Chicago White Sox
- Tab Bamford: Chicago White Sox
- Josh Benjamin: Minnesota Twins
- James Kelly: Chicago White Sox
- Leen Amin: Chicago White Sox
- Danny Small: Chicago White Sox
American League West
- Eric Belyea: Oakland A’s
- Tab Bamford: Houston Astros
- Josh Benjamin: Oakland A’s
- James Kelly: Houston Astros
- Leen Amin: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
- Danny Small: Houston Astros
National League East
- Eric Belyea: New York Mets
- Tab Bamford: Atlanta Braves
- Josh Benjamin: New York Mets
- James Kelly: Atlanta Braves
- Leen Amin: New York Mets
- Danny Small: Atlanta Braves
National League Central
- Eric Belyea: St. Louis Cardinals
- Tab Bamford: St. Louis Cardinals
- Josh Benjamin: Cincinnati Reds
- James Kelly: St. Louis Cardinals
- Leen Amin: St. Louis Cardinals
- Danny Small: St. Louis Cardinals
National League West
- Eric Belyea: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tab Bamford: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Josh Benjamin: Los Angeles Dodgers
- James Kelly: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Leen Amin: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Danny Small: Los Angeles Dodgers
American League Champion
- Eric Belyea: New York Yankees
- Tab Bamford: Chicago White Sox
- Josh Benjamin: New York Yankees
- James Kelly: New York Yankees
- Leen Amin: New York Yankees
- Danny Small: New York Yankees
National League Champion
- Eric Belyea: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tab Bamford: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Josh Benjamin: Los Angeles Dodgers
- James Kelly: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Leen Amin: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Danny Small: San Diego Padres
World Series Champion
- Eric Belyea: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tab Bamford: Chicago White Sox
- Josh Benjamin: New York Yankees
- James Kelly: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Leen Amin: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Danny Small: New York Yankees
Tweet @ The “Experts”
Eric Belyea – @eric_belyea21
Tab Bamford – @the1tab
Josh Benjamin – @JoshBESNY
James Kelly – @jkellyESNY
Leen Amin – @leen_amin
Danny Small – @dwsmall8
Tatiana Snedeker – @tatianasnedeker