As the 2021 season begins, our staff makes their bold predictions for the coming year.

Major League Baseball’s 2021 season begins today! As we get ready for the excitement of Opening Day, our staff went on the record with our predictions for the coming campaign.

New York can look forward to both teams being competitive this year. Each team has a legit Cy Young candidate, a case can be made for players on both teams to be in the MVP mix, and there might be postseason play on both sides of town for the first time in a long time.

How do our experts see the 2021 season playing out? Let us know your picks for this year!

Individual Awards

National League Cy Young

Eric Belyea: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Tab Bamford: Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

Josh Benjamin: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers

James Kelly: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Leen Amin: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Danny Small: Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

American League Cy Young

Eric Belyea: Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

Tab Bamford: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

Josh Benjamin: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

James Kelly: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Leen Amin: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Danny Small: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

National League Most Valuable Player

Eric Belyea: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Tab Bamford: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Josh Benjamin: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

James Kelly: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Leen Amin: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Danny Small: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

American League Most Valuable Player

Eric Belyea: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Tab Bamford: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Josh Benjamin: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

James Kelly: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Leen Amin: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Danny Small: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

National League Rookie of the Year

Eric Belyea: Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves

Tab Bamford: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Josh Benjamin: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

James Kelly: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Leen Amin: Sixto Sánchez, Miami Marlins

Danny Small: Sixto Sánchez, Miami Marlins

American League Rookie of the Year

Eric Belyea: Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox

Tab Bamford: Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

Josh Benjamin: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners

James Kelly: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Leen Amin: Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

Danny Small: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Standings Predictions

American League East

Eric Belyea: New York Yankees

Tab Bamford: New York Yankees

Josh Benjamin: New York Yankees

James Kelly: New York Yankees

Leen Amin: New York Yankees

Danny Small: New York Yankees

American League Central

Eric Belyea: Chicago White Sox

Tab Bamford: Chicago White Sox

Josh Benjamin: Minnesota Twins

James Kelly: Chicago White Sox

Leen Amin: Chicago White Sox

Danny Small: Chicago White Sox

American League West

Eric Belyea: Oakland A’s

Tab Bamford: Houston Astros

Josh Benjamin: Oakland A’s

James Kelly: Houston Astros

Leen Amin: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Danny Small: Houston Astros

National League East

Eric Belyea: New York Mets

Tab Bamford: Atlanta Braves

Josh Benjamin: New York Mets

James Kelly: Atlanta Braves

Leen Amin: New York Mets

Danny Small: Atlanta Braves

National League Central

Eric Belyea: St. Louis Cardinals

Tab Bamford: St. Louis Cardinals

Josh Benjamin: Cincinnati Reds

James Kelly: St. Louis Cardinals

Leen Amin: St. Louis Cardinals

Danny Small: St. Louis Cardinals

National League West

Eric Belyea: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tab Bamford: Los Angeles Dodgers

Josh Benjamin: Los Angeles Dodgers

James Kelly: Los Angeles Dodgers

Leen Amin: Los Angeles Dodgers

Danny Small: Los Angeles Dodgers

American League Champion

Eric Belyea: New York Yankees

Tab Bamford: Chicago White Sox

Josh Benjamin: New York Yankees

James Kelly: New York Yankees

Leen Amin: New York Yankees

Danny Small: New York Yankees

National League Champion

Eric Belyea: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tab Bamford: Los Angeles Dodgers

Josh Benjamin: Los Angeles Dodgers

James Kelly: Los Angeles Dodgers

Leen Amin: Los Angeles Dodgers

Danny Small: San Diego Padres

World Series Champion

Eric Belyea: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tab Bamford: Chicago White Sox

Josh Benjamin: New York Yankees

James Kelly: Los Angeles Dodgers

Leen Amin: Los Angeles Dodgers

Danny Small: New York Yankees

Like the picks? Think we’re crazy? Let us know!

Tweet @ The “Experts”

Eric Belyea – @eric_belyea21

Tab Bamford – @the1tab

Josh Benjamin – @JoshBESNY

James Kelly – @jkellyESNY

Leen Amin – @leen_amin

Danny Small – @dwsmall8

Tatiana Snedeker – @tatianasnedeker