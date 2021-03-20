The Oregon Ducks are moving onto the next round of the NCAA Tournament as the VCU Rams are forced to bow out due to COVID-19 issues.

Well, the one thing everyone was rooting against in the NCAA Tournament happened — VCU is going to miss their first round game against Oregon due to COVID-19 protocols. Oregon will advance via no-contest to the second round where they will play the winner of Iowa-Grand Canyon.

News on March Madness brackets: Oregon-VCU game in NCAA tournament has been ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Oregon has advanced to the next round in the tournament. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2021

There were a few teams battling COVID-19 worries entering the NCAA Tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks were bounced from the Big 12 Tournament for COVID-19 issues, but they bounced back with a win over Eastern Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Virginia is preparing to play Ohio in the first round after arriving in Indianapolis on Friday. The game is currently on schedule for Saturday night.

We’ll keep you up to date with the ongoing NCAA Tournament news as it relates to COVID-19.