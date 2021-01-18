Following the NFL Divisional Round, Super Bowl odds are beginning to take shape. The Kansas City Chiefs have been the favorite to win it all season long, but they are no longer the overwhelming favorite they were earlier this season. Let’s take a look at the full Super Bowl odds for the final four teams left as they currently stand on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs (+200)

It’s no surprise to see the Chiefs keep a firm grasp on the top spot here. They are the defending champions and just scored a tough win over the Cleveland Browns. Until someone knocks them off, they should be the favorite.

However, the health of Patrick Mahomes is something to keep an eye on. The Super Bowl MVP from a year ago left Sunday’s game with a concussion. His backup, Chad Henne, came in and kept the Chiefs afloat, but they are going to need to have Mahomes back in the lineup for the AFC Championship Game against the Bills.

Some potentially good news from Jay Glazer on Patrick Mahomes. Indicated Mahomes’ issues were more related to symptoms similar to getting “choked out” than a concussion, but still has to clear the concussion protocol. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ZZgoxAkKLW — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) January 18, 2021

Mahomes is in the concussion protocol this week, but there is some optimism that he will be cleared by next week’s game. Watch the news on Mahomes as they relate to Kansas City’s Super Bowl odds.

Green Bay Packers (+220)

The Green Bay Packers are creeping up on the Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers has the inside track on the regular-season MVP and he’s having one of the best seasons of his career. The Los Angeles Rams had the best defense in the NFL this year, but they still had no answers for Rodgers and this Packers offense.

Rodgers threw for just under 300 yards and had three total touchdowns. Aaron Jones added 99 rushing yards and a touchdown as well. Jamal Williams also added 65 yards on the ground.

The Packers looked well-rested after their bye and should be fully healthy when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. This will be the first time Rodgers will play Tom Brady in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills (+325)

The Buffalo Bills are for real. Josh Allen is having a career year for Buffalo, but it was the defense that led the way against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. They held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to just three points. Despite the fact that the Bills were only able to put up three points in the first half, they exploded for 14 points in the third quarter.

They will have their biggest test of the year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but they already have some experience against Kansas City. Buffalo gave the Chiefs a game in Week 6, but they couldn’t pull off the upset. They will have another shot at it on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+450)

Tom Brady has a new team, but he’s back to his old tricks. The all-time great quarterback is going to his 14th Conference Championship Game, but his first in the NFC. After losing to the New Orleans Saints twice during the regular season, the third time was the charm for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the Bucs are the biggest underdog to win it all, they smacked the Packers earlier this year. Brady led the Bucs to a 38-10 win over Rodgers and the Pack. With that said, the NFC Championship Game will take place in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, not sunny Tampa.