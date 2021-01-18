The New York Yankees have one of the most rabid fanbases in all of sports. And there’s never a shortage of terrible takes to laugh at.

The time to share the worst New York Yankees tweets of the off-season has finally come again. And after the weirdest season of baseball of all time, Yankee fans have been subjected to one of the slowest off-seasons of all time. So in all that downtime, some fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on what the Yankees should do.

Stop trying to trade Luke Voit

Cashman’s gotta sell high, he didn’t with Andujar and look what’s he’s doing now, Voit’s value is never gonna be higher — Jack Stappenbeck (@jack_stap) December 16, 2020

@Yankees trade Luke Voit and sign DJ, please. — New York Sports have ruined my life (@savageinurbox) December 9, 2020

Stop trying to trade Luke Voit. It’s that simple. Voit has been one of the best hitters in the league since joining the Yankees in 2018. In 213 games as a Yankee, Voit has slashed .279/.372/.543 for an OPS of a whopping .915. That is elite production at the plate. And he was so elite in 2020 that he finished ninth in AL MVP voting.

Surely a player this talented must cost a fortune right? Maybe it would benefit the Yankees to get his contract off the books so they could reallocate it towards other holes?

Nope. Voit only hit arbitration eligibility heading into the 2021 season. He’s slated to make just $4.7 million. That’s awfully affordable for a player with MVP potential. So I guess it’s a good thing Brian Cashman makes the decisions instead of Yankees Twitter.

Complaining about DJ LeMahieu’s contract already

6 years and 90 million to a guy that’s 32 years old. That’s a horrible deal. LOL — Richard Alan Mazzoch (@rmazzochi) January 15, 2021

The Yankees finally got their off-season rolling on Friday when they announced that DJ LeMahieu would be returning on a six year contract. So obviously, the negativity spread quick. How dare the Yankees pay the reigning AL batting champion $15 million per year? Who cares that he’s been the most consistent hitter on the team over the last two seasons? What does it matter that he was an MVP finalist in 2020? This guy might not be a perennial all-star by the end of his contract.

Well, $15 million per year isn’t very much for someone fresh off an MVP caliber season. And the Yankees are unquestionably in “win now” mode. So who cares if five years from now, LeMahieu isn’t quite living up to the contract anymore? The Yankees need him right now. And at only $15 million per year, Cashman left himself a lot of room to work with to address other issues.

25 million apart with DJ.. and the Division rival Blue Jays pushing hard

Yankees pay him or considering Stanton and Cole make more money than a small Country why not be a leader and take a minor pay cut to save our best Player.

That's being a teammate. — G.T Darren Klein (@Yankeereport28) December 12, 2020

Along the same lines, this gentleman here decided it’d be a good idea to suggest that Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton take pay cuts to make room in the budget for LeMahieu. First of all, it doesn’t work that way. Second of all, why on earth would Cole and Stanton take a pay cut when the owner of the team is one of the wealthiest people in the world? This is just about as bad as a take gets on this godforsaken app.

Madison Bumgarner is not a good pitcher anymore

Yankees get me Bumgarner and I’ll be happy — Justin Argiro 22 #NYY (0-0) #NYG(0-0) (@LI_YANKEEKING22) January 16, 2021

i would like a LHP pic.twitter.com/AcQQC7qjC4 — Justin Argiro 22 #NYY (0-0) #NYG(0-0) (@LI_YANKEEKING22) January 16, 2021

Speaking of horrible takes, stop suggesting the Yankees get Madison Bumgarner. He’s absurdly expensive, way past his prime and spends his free time participating in rodeo events under a fake name. I could care less about the incredible playoff success he’s had because it’s in the past. Every pitcher runs out of gas eventually. Bumgarner is already at that point.

The completely unexplainable

Aroldis Chapman is a better postseason pitcher than Mariano Rivera was — William (@WilliamDuncanNY) December 24, 2020

I don’t think this one quite warrants a well thought out explanation.

Just let the Giancarlo Stanton hate go

Unlike Stanton who appears to be a one year wonder — Josh Black (@JoshABlack84) January 16, 2021

Imitating Giancarlo in the playoffs — Boba's burner (@Jsher97) December 1, 2020

I will never understand the hate the Giancarlo Stanton gets. He is three years removed from an NL MVP season in which he hit 59 home runs. Yes, injuries have been an issue. But how quickly we forget that he played 158 games in 2018 on a bum hamstring. And now that he’ll be shifting to the DH spot primarily, those injury concerns should be less prevalent.

When Stanton is healthy, he could be the best power hitter in Major League Baseball. He routinely tops the league leaderboard in exit velocity. And although he missed much of the 2020 regular season, his postseason performance speaks for itself.

Never forget how unstoppable Giancarlo Stanton was in the 2020 playoffs… SIX home runs in the first five games! pic.twitter.com/MJsXXoilK9 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 2, 2020

So many people want to hate Stanton because of the unreal expectations that came with acquiring him from the Miami Marlins. Just let that hate go. Appreciate that one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball resides in the middle of your lineup, surrounded by some of the other best hitters in Major League Baseball. And hope that he stays healthy enough to lead this team to the promised land instead of begging Cashman to send him somewhere else.