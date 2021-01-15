After a long and drawn out free agency, star infielder DJ LeMahieu is set to re-sign with the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees are checking their largest offseason priority off of their list. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, star infielder and reigning AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu will soon sign a deal to return to the Bronx.

Source: DJ LeMahieu is finalizing an agreement to return to the #Yankees. The deal could be completed as soon as today. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 15, 2021

But wait, there’s more! According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, LeMahieu’s deal is for more than four years. This is kind of a big deal, as anyone who’s watched Yankees Hot Stove this season has heard four years was the most New York was willing to offer.

According to a source the #Yankees deal with LeMahieu will be for more than 4 years……now question is it 5 or 6 years… — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) January 15, 2021

Later, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported LeMahieu would sign for six years and $90 million. The Yankees can expect an excellent return on investment.

DJ LeMahieu hit .336 in his first two years with New York and set a career high with 26 home runs and 102 RBI in 2019. In the shortened 2020 season, he hit .364 and became the first player to win batting titles in both leagues.

LeMahieu is also a three-time Gold Glove second baseman, and can also play third base and first base.

JB’s take

I write about how the Yankees are potentially costing themselves DJ LeMahieu, and a deal is being finalized three days later. Needless to say, this is the great news New York needed with the crosstown rival Mets being continually aggressive this offseason.

First, it was clear the Yankees had to go big or go home for LeMahieu. Remember, he was frustrated enough with negotiations that he and his agent recently engaged with other teams. More importantly, with Francisco Lindor now in Flushing, there was a sense of urgency. Was Tyler Wade really going to be the Opening Day second baseman?

Instead, the Yankees can look forward to many more years of DJ LeMahieu. He’s already 32 and turns 33 in July, so odds are greater than none he finishes his career in pinstripes.

And the Yankees are getting a player they know can help them in several ways. LeMahieu has long been the table-setter at the top of the lineup. His contact hitting can be used all around the field, and he can showcase some power when needed. The elite fielding is just the cherry on top.

The man known as “The Machine” is staying put where he belongs. Now, let’s just hope his contract doesn’t involve Skynet acquiring a significant share of the New York Yankees.

Be sure to stay tuned to ESNY for further updates on the return of DJ LeMahieu!