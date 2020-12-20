The Giants and Browns will close out a busy Week 15 Sunday slate with a game carrying huge playoff implications, and BetMGM is the place to bet on it.

The resurgent Giants stumbled at home against the Cardinals last Sunday, but they have an opportunity to make a statement and potentially jump back into first-place in the NFC East by pulling a primetime upset. The stakes will be high for both teams, and they will be for BetMGM players, too, even if the risk won’t be.

Click here to take advantage of 100-1 Browns-Giants touchdown odds or a $500 first deposit match BetMGM.

New players at BetMGM can lock in the Browns or Giants to score at least one touchdown with a $1 wager that returns $100.

The Browns come east as a 6.5-point favorite, but rather than pick the game’s winner, pick against the spread, or wager on the total, new players at BetMGM can lock in either team at +10000 (100-1) odds to simply score a touchdown. This is, by every definition, the no-brainer bet of the year.

Remove the uncertainty by closing out Sunday with a wager that is a virtual lock to cash. Even with Daniel Jones out of the lineup for the Giants, the chances of at least one touchdown being scored in a game featuring a Browns team that had 89 total points scored last week are pretty good.

This is about as straightforward as it gets. If the Browns and Giants combine to score at least one touchdown tonight, users that bet $1 on the game will receive a $100 payout from BetMGM.

While the odds on any two teams combining to score a TD are pretty good, this matchup is especially favorable given the Browns’ recent performance. Following an early-November slump, the Browns offense has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring at least 27 points in its last three contests and a total of 83 points over its last two games.

The Giants, meanwhile, despite an erratic offense, have scored at least one touchdown in nine consecutive games.

How to Get Giants-Browns 100-1 TD Odds at BetMGM

Getting started with this offer is quick, easy, and only takes a moment.

This new player promo, which allows bettors to place a $1 wager on tonight’s Browns-Giants game, pays out at 100-1 odds when either team scores a TD.

Get the process started by clicking here.

Make a deposit of at least $10 in order activate the bonus odds. In order to qualify, the first real money bet must be a $1 wager on the Browns or Giants moneyline. By doing so, the bonus will be made if either side scores a touchdown.

Meanwhile, bettors who instead wish to grab even more upside can grab BetMGM’s $500 first deposit match. However, that offer does require a more significant initial investment. For instance, because this is a 100% deposit match, it requires a $500 deposit to receive a $500 bonus.

Click here to get this Browns-Giants 100-1 TD odds bonus with BetMGM.

