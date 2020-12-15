Despite constant media speculation, Giannis Antetokounmpo is signing a five-year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

And just like that, every NBA fanbase with dreams of signing Giannis Antetokounmpo must find a new star to obsess over. The two-time reigning MVP announced on Twitter that he would be signing a five-year, super-max contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

The deal is worth $228 million over five years and provides Antetokounmpo with an opt-out after four years. If he doesn’t opt-out, Giannis will be a Buck through the 2025-26 season.

New York Knicks fans — among plenty of other fanbases — can send those photoshops of Antetokounmpo into the trash folder. The summer of 2021 is the next big NBA free-agent class after the star-studded group from 2019, which was headlined by Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.

Antetokounmpo’s signing is a big blow to teams who are shooting for 2021 as the year to make a big move in free agency. Leonard can opt-out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers after this season, but if he doesn’t, the 2021 class looks pretty weak.

Rudy Gobert, Victor Oladipo, Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan are among the biggest names on the market.

So what does that mean for basketball fans? Well, expect to see the media hone in on another superstar as the next great hope for struggling franchises.

“Coming up on First Take…Does Luka Doncic want out of Dallas?”

