New York Yankees Field of Dreams game rescheduled for 2021

"Is This Heaven? No, It's Iowa." The @MLB Field of Dreams game between the @whitesox and @Yankees is set for August 12, 2021 on FOX! pic.twitter.com/LdArN14pbj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 23, 2020

The New York Yankees were supposed to play at the Field of Dreams site in 2020 before COVID-19 struck. They’ll get another chance in 2021.

Major League Baseball announced that the Field of Dreams game has been rescheduled for Aug. 12, 2021.

The Yankees will match up with the Chicago White Sox in rural Iowa at a stadium built for this specific game, located right next to the movie site.

And once again, I will be taking a deep dive into every possible ticket sales outlet in order to attend this game. Field of Dreams is one of, if not the, greatest baseball movies of all time. Major League Baseball usually does a terrible job marketing the sport, but even I have to give them props on this one. The nostalgia factor will turn every eye in the sports world towards two of the most exciting teams in the game. And it’ll likely be the only time in my life I actively attempt to go to the state of Iowa.

Barring any COVID-19 related complications, this game is going to be the event of the summer. They built the ballpark, and now the players and fans will come. Along with seemingly every media outlet in existence.

And since the stadium cost $6 million to build, it will more than likely become a yearly tradition. This is an absolute win for the game and the fans. Now, all we have to do is ensure fans will be allowed to attend.

