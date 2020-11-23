New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres made his feelings on the Houston Astros clear when he plunked Alex Bregman in MLB The Show.

Gleyber Torres had baseball fans cheering on Friday when he intentionally hit Alex Bregman in MLB The Show.

Gleyber Torres plunking Alex Bregman in MLB: The Show 😂 People don’t forget

The New York Yankees didn’t get the opportunity to play the Houston Astros in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Understandably, there’s a lot of ill-will towards the perpetrators of one of the biggest scandals in baseball history. And since the Yankees didn’t have their opportunity to get some revenge in person, Torres settled for doing it virtually.

And we’ll just file this under “good, old-fashioned fun”. Obviously, Torres isn’t actually advocating for hitting Bregman in real life. Intentionally hitting players is dangerous and has no place in the game today. Even if those players acted like cocky jerks knowing full well that they were cheating the game.

But in MLB The Show? Hit all the players you want. Who didn’t fire up the game and hit every Astros player repeatedly until it was done downloading? I know I did. The Astros were up 40-0 in the first inning by the time I ran out of pitchers in the bullpen. They were up 80-0 by the time the game finished downloading and my position players could finally get off the mound.

Torres took it a step further though. He did it in an actual online game. He didn’t care that he may suffer the embarrassment of losing on a live stream. He went right ahead and put one right on Bregman’s spine.

Props to Gleyber Torres for taking his revenge the right way.

