The New York Yankees’ number one priority this off-season is re-signing DJ LeMahieu. It might be easier than they thought it would be.

DJ LeMahieu wants to come back to the New York Yankees and they need to do whatever it takes to make that happen. Fortunately for the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu may be willing to take a discount for the Yankees in order to reach the five-year contract he’s seeking.

Sources: DJ LeMahieu is currently seeking a 5-year contract and is willing to take less money to stay with the #Yankees — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) November 19, 2020

There’s absolutely no reason for the Yankees not to re-sign LeMahieu as soon as possible now. He’s made it clear he wants to return long-term. He doesn’t even care if he’s underpaid. He wants to play for a winning organization.

And LeMahieu would be worth every penny. He’s fresh off a top-three finish in MVP voting, a Silver Slugger, and a batting title in 2020. In 2019, LeMahieu finished fourth in MVP voting and won another Silver Slugger.

His ability to hit with runners in scoring position was exactly what the Yankees were missing in 2018. In 2019, LeMahieu finished in the top 10% of the league in average exit velocity, xBA, xwOBA, and hard hit rate. In 2020, LeMahieu finished in the top 10% of the league in xBA, wOBA and strikeout rate.

Essentially, LeMahieu is not only one of the best players in the league, but a perfect fit for the Yankees. And since it’s now public knowledge that he’s willing to take less money to stay with the Yankees for five years, general manager Brian Cashman needs to get this deal done as soon as possible.

DJ LeMahieu belongs in pinstripes. And Yankee fans will revolt if he plays in any other uniform in 2021.

