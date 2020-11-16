Luke Voit hit a ton of long drives for the New York Yankees in 2020, but his offseason golf game might be even more impressive.

New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit has a lot he could be frustrated about right now.

For starters, his team again fell short in its quest to reach the World Series. On a personal level, the first baseman finished all the way down at ninth place in the 2020 American League MVP voting after leading the entire MLB with 22 home runs.

Oh, and he’s only a little more than a month away from that time he put all the feet in his mouth by guaranteeing an ALDS Game 5 victory.

Perhaps those factors added a little juice to the powerful golf swing he showed off in this Instagram video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lukevoit (@lukevoit)

Per Voit’s caption, the drive went “375 (yards) right down Broadway!”

That’s a far cry from the world record drive of 515 yards, set by pro golfer Mike Austin in 1974. But it was plenty long enough to garner almost 50,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The video also impressed a few of his teammates.

Bombers center fielder Aaron Hicks, known as one of the best golfers in the MLB, commented “Ok bruh I see you.” Utility man Tyler Wade added, “Ooooof,” possibly empathizing with the obliterated golf ball.

The video should come as no surprise to anyone who’s watched Voit during his time in pinstripes. Since joining the Yankees in 2018, he’s blasted 57 home runs in 213 games (892 plate appearances).

His 22 dingers in 2020 came in only 56 games played. Translate that pace to a 162-game season, and he’d knock around 60 baseballs over the fence.

What’s more, he spent a good chunk of 2020 playing through a nagging foot injury.

Judging by his Instagram video, Voit’s foot is doing just fine now. He looks scarily ready to tee off against MLB pitchers in 2021.

