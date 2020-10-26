The New York Yankees coaching staff has reportedly received interest from around the league for open managerial positions.

New York Yankees coaches Phil Nevin and Carlos Mendoza were reportedly interviewed for the Detroit Tigers managerial opening.

Tigers interviewed Yankees 3B coach and former @erie_seawolves and @MudHens manager Phil Nevin for managerial opening. They also talked with Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, as @GeorgeAKingIII first reported. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) October 26, 2020

The Tigers are coming off another disappointing season. For the fourth consecutive year, they finished below .500. They’re in a full rebuild and are still waiting for their top prospects to be ready to make an impact at the major league level. Former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize made his debut in 2020 but put up disappointing numbers in just seven starts.

But over the next three years, those prospects are expected to make the jump to the majors, with nine of their top ten prospects expected to contribute to the major league club by 2022. Thus, they need a manager who knows what it takes to be a successful team.

So why not shop in the Yankees coaching staff? Nevin and Mendoza have been with the team for the entirety of the Aaron Boone era, which has seen the Yankees finish with 100 wins in each of its two full seasons thus far.

Mendoza specifically was with the big league club in 2017 and oversaw the rise of the baby bombers. With the Tigers looking to bring their top talent to the big league club, Mendoza’s experience with the 2017 Yankees can’t be understated.

As for Nevin, there may be no coach in baseball easier to root for. He knows how to connect with his players, and on multiple occasions has been tossed from games while standing up for his guys. There should be no doubt that a young, talented roster would rally around a manager like him, and his ejections would quickly become the stuff of a legend.

The Tigers would be wise to try to pilfer one of the aforementioned names from the Bronx.