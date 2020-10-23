Clint Frazier and Gio Urshela are two New York Yankees to make the cut as Gold Glove finalists in the American League this year.

It’s that time of year again — the 2020 Gold Glove finalists have been announced. The New York Yankees, on the other hand, boast two finalists. Clint Frazier and Gio Urshela have been nominated for the American League right field and third base, respectively.

Urshela was fantastic at the hot corner and the Yankees couldn’t have asked for more from him. In 357.2 innings this season, Urshela recorded a .992 fielding percentage, 5.0 rPM, 0.6 DPR, 3.5 ErrR, 6.0 DRS, 5.4 UZR, and made just one error.

Urshela joins Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Texas Rangers and Yoán Moncada of the Chicago White Sox as the finalists for the award.

Frazier’s nomination came as a surprise to most. Frazier had been notorious for his very poor fielding in past years.

After much hard work, he improved by leaps and bounds to develop into a reliable defender for the Yankees in the outfield, primarily in right field while Aaron Judge was out this season.

In 216 innings in right this season, Frazier recorded a .981 fielding percentage, 1.0 rARM, 3 rPM, 1.000 RZR, 1.8 ARM, 4.0 DRS, 3.8 UZR, and made one error.

Coupled with his offensive prowess, Frazier’s defense has given the Yankees confidence to regularly include him in the lineup and on the field, something that should continue next year.

He joins Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers and Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles as finalists for the award.

No New York Mets made the cut for the fifth-straight year. That marks the longest drought in MLB.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW