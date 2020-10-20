Phil Mickelson is back for a third chapter of “The Match” and he’ll hit the links with Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry, and Peyton Manning.

“The Match” is back and this time around, Phil Mickelson is going to be the only pro golfer on the course. He is partnering up with Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley to face off against a couple of MVPs — Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry.

Manning and Curry are the favorites to win at -150. Mickelson and Barkley are going off at +125 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The pairings seem to be fair. Sure, Mickelson is a pro golfer with 44 PGA Tour wins and five Major championships, but Barkley swings like this.

Watching Charles Barkley play golf is better than any therapist in the world. pic.twitter.com/U6SN6YptvN — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 6, 2019

Curry is a scratch golfer and Manning played well in the last outing of “The Match” when he and Tiger Woods took down Mickelson and Tom Brady. That event raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief and it was almost a lock that Turner Sports would put together another version of the event. Mickelson beat Woods in a one-on-one battle in the first iteration of “The Match.”

This will be the third time that Barkley has been part of “The Match” but it will mark the first time that he’s actually playing in it. Barkley has been an announcer for the event before. He talks a big game for someone with such an ugly swing.

Charles Barkley is the MVP of The Match so far. He’s in his element 😂😂😂 📺 via @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/zaha4gPdfi — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) May 24, 2020

“The Match 3” is set for Friday, Nov. 27 — the day after Thanksgiving — according to Sportico. It will be a welcome sight for sports fans on a day where there won’t be much going on outside of a few college football games. They have yet to pick a venue for the event.

