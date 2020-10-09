New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford is the team’s all-time leader in wins and also won six World Series rings in pinstripes.

New York Yankees legend Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford has passed away at the age of 91, according to a statement from the team.

The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a Yankee. A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/2KDi4V9SeA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 9, 2020

Someone in Ford’s family told The Associated Press about the Hall of Fame lefty’s death. Ford, who grew up in Queens, passed away at his Long Island home on Thursday night.

A true New York legacy

Whitey Ford signed with the Yankees out of Queens’ Aviation High School in 1947 and debuted in 1950. He went 9-1 with a 2.81 ERA in 20 games (12 starts) and finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Ford then spent two years in the military before returning and becoming, arguably, the best pitcher in New York Yankees history.

In a 16-year career, Ford won six World Series rings and retired with a 2.75 ERA. He was a 10-time All-Star and led the American League in wins three times and ERA twice. In 1961, Ford won an MLB-leading 25 games and took home the Cy Young Award. His 236 wins are the most in Yankee history.

And regular-season accolades aside, Whitey Ford’s legacy is staked in the postseason. He posted a 2.71 ERA in the playoffs and once pitched a record 33 scoreless innings in the World Series. That record was later eclipsed by closer Mariano Rivera, albeit in an expanded playoff format.

In 1961, Ford made two starts and didn’t allow any runs for a 0.00 postseason ERA. Naturally, he was named World Series MVP and pitched six more years before injuries forced his retirement at age 38. Soon after, in 1974, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

ESNY sends its deepest, sincerest condolences to Whitey Ford’s family as well as the New York Yankees organization.

