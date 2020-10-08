The New York Yankees have their backs against the wall Thursday night, down 2-1 in the ALDS to the Tampa Bay Rays. We’ve got your best bets.

The New York Yankees are in trouble. Facing elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS, they’ll turn to Jordan Montgomery, who hasn’t pitched since September 24, to right the ship.

The Tampa Bay Rays hold all the cards. And you better believe they’re prepared to empty their elite bullpen to lock the game down if they get a lead.

So let’s get into it.

Yankees vs. Rays Game 4 Odds

Here are the current odds on Game 4 of the ALDS.

Best Yankees vs. Rays Game 4 Odds Boosts

The Rays have shut the Yankees down over the last two games, but we all know this offense can explode at a moment's notice. DraftKings Sportsbook is boosting odds on the Yankees to record over 19.5 hits, runs, and errors from +140 to +165.

Giancarlo Stanton is on fire right now and FanDuel Sportsbook is coming in hot with a superboost on his odds to hit a Game 4 home run. The former NL MVP has home runs in five consecutive games for a total of six in the postseason. Grab odds on Stanton to hit a home run and the Yankees to win. FanDuel Sportsbook is boosting the odds on this parlay from +450 to +550

PointsBet Sportsbook is going with a very simple odds boost for Game 4. They are boosting the moneyline odds on the Yankees from -140 to -125. The Yankees will have Montgomery on the mound with Deivi Garcia ready to go. One would also imagine every high-leverage reliever in the bullpen is available as well.

The Rays are countering with Ryan Thompson as an opener. It’s unclear how they will approach the rest of the game.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Preview

Everything is on the line for the Yankees in this one, so they’ll throw every trick they have at the Rays.

Jordan Montgomery needs to step up

Saying Montgomery needs to step up feels like an understatement. But it still needs to be said. He struggled mightily in 2020, his first (shortened) full season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.

In 44.0 innings this season, Montgomery posted a 5.11 ERA. That’s a far cry from the sub-4 he posted in his rookie campaign. It’s even more troubling that this will be Montgomery’s first action in two weeks. That doesn’t bode well for the command that he relies on to get soft contact outs.

As such, it can only be expected that manager Aaron Boone will have a quick hook for his starter. And facing elimination, the Yankees will unload every reliever they have to keep the game in check. Deivi Garcia will likely be the first pitcher called upon following his 27 pitch start on Tuesday.

Shutting down Randy Arozarena

Randy Arozarena has been on an absolute tear for the Rays this series. He’s 8-12 with three home runs in this series and he’ll have the righty-lefty advantage against Montgomery. The Yankees need to find a way to neutralize him at the plate. He’s simply doing too much damage and they can’t afford to let him have another multi-hit game while facing elimination

Aaron Judge needs to join Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton is mashing home runs like it’s his job. And that’s great because mashing home runs literally is his job.

It’s also Aaron Judge’s job, but so far his bat has been quiet this series. He’s 2-14 in the ALDS with just one home run. He’s just 3-23 this postseason.

Judge needs to get rolling and he needs to do it in Game 4. The season is on the line and the Yankees need the face of the organization.

Yankees vs. Rays Game 4 Prediction

The Rays hold a heavy advantage in the pitching matchup and the Yankees haven’t been able to keep up on offense. They should win this game and advance to the ALCS.

Yankees vs. Rays Game 4 Pick

The Rays are underdogs in Game 4 so I would take the Rays moneyline. With the way they’ve played this series, the Rays alternate line of -1.5 is also a good play.