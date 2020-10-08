Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit are powering the New York Yankees to a lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS.

The New York Yankees drew first blood in a must-win Game 4 of the Division Series against the division rival Tampa Bay Rays. Facing Tampa Bay opener Ryan Thompson, Luke Voit launched a home run to the second deck in left field to put New York up 1-0.

Voit’s home run traveled an estimated 453 feet and was his first of the postseason. The Yankees later added another run on DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly.

Luke Voit led MLB with 22 home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season and hit .277. Moreover, Voit played in 56 games and has continued to do so on what has only been called a “bad foot.”

But the Yankee bats went cold for a little while after the two runs in the second inning and the Rays were able to scratch one run across the plate. It’s always tense in the postseason when you’re holding a one-run lead.

However, Gleyber Torres had something to say.

This is Torres’ second home run of the postseason and it provides the Yankees with a little bit of breathing room. It’s worth noting that Brett Gardner is coming up huge in this game as well. By slapping a single to left field right earlier in the inning, he gave Torres someone to drive in.

Now the Yankees have a three-run lead and look to Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman to get the final nine outs.

