New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been on an absolute tear in the 2020 postseason, silencing even his most aggressive critics.

Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t get the credit he deserves from many New York Yankees fans. And he’s set out to prove himself in the 2020 postseason.

After lost seasons due to injuries in 2019 and 2020, much of the Yankees fanbase turned on Stanton. They made outlandish claims that someone who looks like this didn’t know how to take care of his body.

Giancarlo Stanton shows how ripped he is in Men’s Health photo shoot https://t.co/y4RW1cZhsm pic.twitter.com/nGCajf1pJl — TSD MLB (@TSD_MLB) March 6, 2018

They even made claims that the 2017 NL MVP wasn’t actually good at baseball.

Well, Stanton is healthy when the games matter most. And he’s hit a home run in every single postseason game this year.

He launched two in Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the second of which traveled (conservatively) 458 feet.

According to our state of the art stat machine, Giancarlo Stanton’s home run went 2000 feet #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/FFHUqWKMnZ — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 7, 2020

GIANCARLO STANTON HOLY CRUSHED OMG 😱 pic.twitter.com/qOrT4xA2qD — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) October 7, 2020

First of all, there’s no way that ball traveled only 458 feet. I’m still worried that ball will crash through my window three time zones away.

Second of all, if not for an extremely questionable pitching plan, Stanton could very well have won this game all on his own. His bat accounted for four out of the five runs the Yankees scored Tuesday night.

And on Monday night in Game 1, Stanton’s ninth-inning grand slam was the knockout punch the put the Rays away.

These are important home runs. Not the “garbage time” knocks his critics claim are the only ones he hits. Clutch home runs. Game-tying blasts. Knockout-punch slams.

Stanton is well on his way to having one of the best power performances in Yankees postseason history. All he needs now is for Yankee pitching to keep the game within reach of his bat.

The haters are officially on notice.

