In his first start of the postseason, Clint Frazier made a statement with a no-doubt home run, giving the New York Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Clint Frazier doubters have fallen silent. In the third inning of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays ALDS Game 1, Frazier unleashed the fastest hands in the league on a high fastball from Blake Snell.

And he sent this one to the moon.

Clint Frazier goes bridge on Blake Snell. Left the ballpark in a hurry #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/3kjO1qdyBs — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 6, 2020

And in doing so, gave the Yankees their one-run lead back.

Frazier struggled down the stretch in 2020, getting just one hit in his last 20 at-bats before the postseason. In the Wild Card Series, Brett Gardner started both games in left field. Fans were beginning to wonder if Frazier would get any real shot to make an impact this October.

But against lefty Blake Snell, Frazier got his chance. And he sure didn’t miss it. He rewarded manager Aaron Boone’s faith in him with a lead for ace Gerrit Cole who, much like Snell, allowed a solo shot to Randy Arozarena.

Hopefully, this marks the end of Frazier’s slump. He can go back to being a regular contributor in the Yankees lineup. A good game one could lead to his presence in the lineup even against right-handed pitchers.

If he still only gets the lefty matchups, he’s an incredible option off the bench for Boone in late-game situations.

Either way, if the Yankees hold on to win game one, Clint Frazier may very well end up with the game ball for that momentum-shifting blast.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW