The New York Yankees stumbled during the regular season but they are still one of the favorites to win the World Series. They’ll have a tough test in the American League Division Series against another World Series hopeful, the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Yankees are only trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of World Series odds. The best odds you can get on the Yankees are on PointsBet Sportsbook where the Bronx Bombers are +450.
States: NJ, IL, IN, IA
DEPOSIT MATCHBET NOW
States: NJ, IL, IN, IAGET THE APP
World Series 2020 Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook:
Los Angeles Dodgers +240
New York Yankees +350
Tampa Bay Rays +400
Atlanta Braves +750
San Diego Padres +900
Oakland Athletics +1100
Houston Astros +1300
Miami Marlins +2000
FanDuel Sportsbook:
Los Angeles Dodgers +250
New York Yankees +410
Tampa Bay Rays +460
Atlanta Braves +750
Oakland Athletics +850
San Diego Padres +850
Houston Astros +1000
Miami Marlins +1800
PointsBet Sportsbook:
Los Angeles Dodgers +250
New York Yankees +450
Atlanta Braves +500
Tampa Bay Rays +500
San Diego Padres +750
Oakland Athletics +850
Houston Astros +1000
Miami Marlins +1800
William Hill Sportsbook:
Los Angeles Dodgers +260
New York Yankees +375
Tampa Bay Rays +400
San Diego Padres +700
Atlanta Braves +700
Oakland Athletics +900
Houston Astros +1200
Miami Marlins +1400
BetMGM Sportsbook:
Los Angeles Dodgers +280
New York Yankees +380
Tampa Bay Rays +400
Atlanta Braves +800
San Diego Padres +800
Oakland Athletics +1000
Houston Astros +1400
Miami Marlins +1800
FOXBet Sportsbook:
Los Angeles Dodgers +260
New York Yankees +425
Tampa Bay Rays +425
Atlanta Braves +650
Oakland Athletics +900
San Diego Padres +900
Houston Astros +1400
Miami Marlins +1800
States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO
Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 4
FREE BONUSPLAY NOW!
States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO
The Yankees did not live up to expectations during the shortened 60-game season. They lost the AL East crown to the Rays, but they have an opportunity to make all of that right in the ALDS. The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound in Game 1 so they have to love their chances to take an early lead in the series.
With that said, the Rays shouldn’t be overlooked. They are nipping at the Yankees’ heels when it comes to World Series odds. The series line between these two teams is pretty much a toss-up. The Yankees (-127) are slight favorites over the Rays (+105) in the ALDS on DraftKings Sportsbook.
On the opposite side of the American League, the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will square off. The Astros are down this year, but they might be getting hot at the right time. Sign-stealing scandal aside, they still have a ton of talent in the lineup. Oakland’s lineup is strong and their bullpen is deep, but the Athletics always choke in the postseason. For reference, Billy Beane has one movie on his resumé, but no ALCS wins.
In the National League, the Dodgers are the heavy favorite to win the pennant, but they will face an upstart Padres team that is fueled by rising star Fernando Tatis Jr. “Slam Diego” came back from down a game in the Wild Card Series despite missing their two best starting pitchers. If they can get healthy before the NLDS, Los Angeles could be in trouble.
Most people expect the Dodgers and Yankees to meet in the World Series. They are the teams with the two highest payrolls in all of MLB. Oddsmakers still expect that matchup to happen, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
$1,000 FREE BONUS $500 FREE BET $250 DEPOSIT MATCH
$1,000 FREE BONUS
$500 FREE BET
$250 DEPOSIT MATCH