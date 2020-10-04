The New York Yankees stumbled during the regular season but they are still one of the favorites to win the World Series. They’ll have a tough test in the American League Division Series against another World Series hopeful, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees are only trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of World Series odds. The best odds you can get on the Yankees are on PointsBet Sportsbook where the Bronx Bombers are +450.

World Series 2020 Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +240

New York Yankees +350

Tampa Bay Rays +400

Atlanta Braves +750

San Diego Padres +900

Oakland Athletics +1100

Houston Astros +1300

Miami Marlins +2000

FanDuel Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +250

New York Yankees +410

Tampa Bay Rays +460

Atlanta Braves +750

Oakland Athletics +850

San Diego Padres +850

Houston Astros +1000

Miami Marlins +1800

PointsBet Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +250

New York Yankees +450

Atlanta Braves +500

Tampa Bay Rays +500

San Diego Padres +750

Oakland Athletics +850

Houston Astros +1000

Miami Marlins +1800

William Hill Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +260

New York Yankees +375

Tampa Bay Rays +400

San Diego Padres +700

Atlanta Braves +700

Oakland Athletics +900

Houston Astros +1200

Miami Marlins +1400

BetMGM Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +280

New York Yankees +380

Tampa Bay Rays +400

Atlanta Braves +800

San Diego Padres +800

Oakland Athletics +1000

Houston Astros +1400

Miami Marlins +1800

FOXBet Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Dodgers +260

New York Yankees +425

Tampa Bay Rays +425

Atlanta Braves +650

Oakland Athletics +900

San Diego Padres +900

Houston Astros +1400

Miami Marlins +1800

The Yankees did not live up to expectations during the shortened 60-game season. They lost the AL East crown to the Rays, but they have an opportunity to make all of that right in the ALDS. The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound in Game 1 so they have to love their chances to take an early lead in the series.

With that said, the Rays shouldn’t be overlooked. They are nipping at the Yankees’ heels when it comes to World Series odds. The series line between these two teams is pretty much a toss-up. The Yankees (-127) are slight favorites over the Rays (+105) in the ALDS on DraftKings Sportsbook.

On the opposite side of the American League, the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros will square off. The Astros are down this year, but they might be getting hot at the right time. Sign-stealing scandal aside, they still have a ton of talent in the lineup. Oakland’s lineup is strong and their bullpen is deep, but the Athletics always choke in the postseason. For reference, Billy Beane has one movie on his resumé, but no ALCS wins.

In the National League, the Dodgers are the heavy favorite to win the pennant, but they will face an upstart Padres team that is fueled by rising star Fernando Tatis Jr. “Slam Diego” came back from down a game in the Wild Card Series despite missing their two best starting pitchers. If they can get healthy before the NLDS, Los Angeles could be in trouble.

Most people expect the Dodgers and Yankees to meet in the World Series. They are the teams with the two highest payrolls in all of MLB. Oddsmakers still expect that matchup to happen, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

