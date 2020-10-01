Deivi Garcia’s role in the 2020 playoffs has been decided and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone won’t deviate from that plan.

In a marathon Game 2 against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night, some New York Yankees fans were wondering if Deivi Garcia would be an option out of the bullpen. After all, he was one of the most effective pitchers on the team in 2020 and the Yankee bullpen was starting to stretch thin.

Garcia never entered the game though, and apparently, would only have pitched as a last resort.

Boone says Deivi Garcia won't be a late-inning option this October because he'll be starting. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 1, 2020

However, this is because Garcia will be used as a starter in the 2020 playoffs.

Due to the altered postseason schedule, having starting pitching depth is more important than ever. That will become clear in the longer American League Division Series. With no off days, teams don’t have the luxury of getting their ace on the mound every fourth game.

So when you have a pitcher that’s been as solid as Garcia, you need to have him start.

Sure, Garcia’s stuff could play up very well in the bullpen. He’d be a really effective weapon for the weakest part of the team right now. But the back end of the Yankees rotation isn’t looking too hot either. Before the 2020 season began, if someone told me J.A. Happ would be the Game 3 starter, I would’ve laughed in their face.

Well, Happ playing a major role in the playoff rotation has become a reality. And behind him, the Yankees employ a ton of inexperience in Garcia, Clarke Schmidt, and Jordan Montgomery. Garcia was the most effective of the three during the regular season and his demeanor on the mound suggests he’s up for the challenge.

The Yankees, therefore, might have to roll the dice in a do-or-die game with a talented youngster on the mound. They can’t afford to mess with his preparation and rhythm by utilizing him out of the bullpen.