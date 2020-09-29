The New York Yankees opened the scoring in Game 1 with Aaron Judge’s two-run home run off of Shane Bieber.

The New York Yankees jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series when Aaron Judge launched a two-run shot to right field.

Shane Bieber gave up 1 run in the first inning this year. Aaron Judge just put 2 on him in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/stXDk2EZNS — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 29, 2020

Judge’s home run came after AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu led off with a single. On the first pitch, Judge drilled it deep to right-center field off of AL Cy Young Award favorite Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA).

Aaron Judge hit .257 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs in the abbreviated 60-game 2020 season. He appeared in just 28 games due to a nagging calf injury. His home run Tuesday was his first since coming off the injured list back on Sept. 26. Judge also hit just .194 down the stretch, so this home run was a very welcome signal of his timing being back.

