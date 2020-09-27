Luke Voit’s oppo taco on Saturday put him on equal footing with several New York Yankees legends, including the great Babe Ruth.

New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit has crushed a career-high 22 home runs in only 55 Games in 2020. Also, unless Jose Abreu hits four homers on Sunday, Voit will end the season atop the MLB dinger leaderboard.

According to ESPN, that puts Voit on a shortlist of Yankees who have led the entire MLB in long balls. The exclusive list includes Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, and Babe Ruth.

When informed of his famous new colleagues, the first baseman honed in on one name in particular.

“I’ve always admired the Babe,” Voit told ESPN. “It’s just awesome company. That guy hit [more than] 700 home runs. That means I got to start hitting like 150 a year to catch up to him. So that’s never going to happen.”

The 29-year-old’s math is a bit off.

He is sitting on 62 career home runs at the moment. If he were to play another 11 years, he’d actually only need to hit a little over 59 homers per year to match the Bambino’s total of 714.

The crazy thing is that Voit’s 22 homers in 55 contests work out to almost 65 in a normal 162-game season.

So, you know, he’s on pace not only to pass the Babe but also edge out Barry Bonds and become the MLB’s all-time homer leader.

Luke Voit is running away with the home run crown. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Jz8zT8BfLy — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2020

Obviously, that’s not going to happen. But Voit’s outburst this season is proof that he could pop off 50-plus bombs in a full slate of games. And if power-hitters Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton can stay healthy, the Yankees could field a lineup with three 50-homer monsters.

That’s certainly something for New York Yankees fans to look forward to in 2021, courtesy of Luke Voit.

