MLB plans to quarantine playoff contenders, and Aaron Boone is hopeful the New York Yankees will be isolated until the end of October.

MLB teams that could make the postseason are required to start quarantining on Sept. 22 to reduce COVID-19 risk. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping he’s locked in for the next month or so, even though it would separate him from his family.

“It was bye to wife and mother-in-law and kids, you know, hopefully for a little while,” Boone told Associated Press reporter Scott Orgera on Thursday.

The third-year skipper was headed to Boston to start a seven-game road trip when he made the comment. Upon returning to the Bronx, the Yankees will remain in a hotel until the regular season ends on Sept. 27.

If the Bombers make the postseason, they’ll then either stay in the Bronx or head to the higher seed’s hometown for the Wild Card round.

A first-round win would send New York to California (either San Diego or Los Angeles) for the American League Division Series. San Diego will host the American League Championship Series, and Arlington, Texas will take the World Series.

The Yankees are currently in second place in the American League East, a position that guarantees a road playoff spot. The Toronto Blue Jays hold the last postseason slot with a 26-25 record.

At 30-21, New York would have to utterly collapse to fall out of contention. As a result, the Bombers will likely be away from their loved ones at least until the first week of October when the Wild Card round is set to conclude.

While Boone presented a positive outlook about the bubble, Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge focused on the downside. His main gripe was the neutral locations.

“Not a fan of the bubble. I’m not a fan of the whole setup,” Judge told Orgera. “Like I said before, it doesn’t really reward a team for going out and winning. There’s really no home-field advantage anymore.”

Home-field concerns aside, Judge and comrades will happily slog through this unconventional postseason to claim New York’s 28th title.

And Boone will get a break from his mother-in-law, whether he wants it or not.